Tailevu Naitasiri stuns Ba

Action from the Tailevu Naitasiri vs Ba match

Tailevu Naitasiri football team is going all out to make sure they are out of the danger zone as they shocked Ba 1-0 in the Digicel Fiji Premier League match at Ratu Cakobau Park.

It was Mosese Nabose’s lone goal in the seventh minute of the second half that earned Tailevu Naitasiri the maximum points.

Tailevu Naitasiri now has nine points from nine games.

In other matches to kick off today will see Rewa host Labasa, Navua against Nadi and Nadroga to take on Lautoka at home.