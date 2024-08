Tailevu/Naitasiri FC defeated Nasinu 1-0 in round 15 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League competition at the Uprising Sports Center in Navua this afternoon.

Despite the loss, Nasinu is above Tailevu/Naitasiri in the points standings.

Both teams have 12 points each but Nasinu has better goal difference.

Two other matches are currently underway with Labasa against Nadi and Suva vs Navua.