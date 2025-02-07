Tailevu Naitasiri braces for Suva FC

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

Tailevu/Naitasiri expects a tough battle this afternoon against Suva in the Fiji Football Association Women’s Super League Playoffs.

Head coach Elvis Goundar anticipates a challenging match against the hosts.

Despite losing some senior players last month, Goundar is confident his young side can compete.

He acknowledged that recent rain affected training, but said it’s no excuse.

“Yeah, I am expecting a tough game as Suva is a big district and they’ll be a good team. We need our girls to focus on taking all their opportunities and to be alert always.”

Tailevu Naitasiri, Suva, and Nadroga will compete in a round-robin format for the final Super League spot.

Tailevu Naitasiri plays Nadroga tomorrow at 3 p.m., after today’s 3 p.m. game.

Suva and Nadroga will also play on Sunday at 11 a.m. at the Fiji FA Academy in Vatuwaqa.