Suva U16 continues impressive outing

The Suva Football Girls Under-16 team continued their impressive run in the Youth League, securing their third win by defeating Rewa 1-0 and winning by default against Lami at Theological College in Suva today.

The Fazilat Khan-coached team displayed excellent determination, defending their home ground with confidence.

Farizza Mohammed scored the only goal in the first half.

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Head coach Khan says that despite limited training time, the team performed well in their second outing.

“The girls did well today. In fact, with the growing number of girls joining our squad for training and the way they played today, I’m very impressed. We still have a few things to tidy up.”

Meanwhile, in other matches, Northland Tailevu North defeated Nasinu 2-0 this morning and settled for a nil-all draw with Navua.