Suva looks to youth as Hughes joins Rewa

Aaron Naikar and Vinayak Rao will be joining Suva while Bruce Hughes will join Rewa [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Suva football may lose a key player this season, with Bruce Hughes applying for his transfer to Rewa to join his brother, Setareki Hughes.

However, Suva is already working on strengthening its squad by targeting young and promising talents.

Among the potential signings are Tailevu Naitasiri captain Abhishek Deo, along with Aaron Naikar and Vinayak Rao, both former Nadi players who were part are former age-group Fiji internationals.

Currently, nothing is confirmed on paper yet.

Suva FC President Nitin Singh says the logistics are still being worked out, but he believes these young players could be valuable assets to the team.

Meanwhile, Simione Nabenu, who had applied for transfer to Lautoka, will remain with Suva due to transfer regulations.

Nabenu joined Suva from a New Zealand club in June 2024 and must serve a one-year period before being eligible for another transfer.

Additionally, Rewa FC is reportedly pursuing experienced Suva defender Remueru Tekiate.