Suva FC dedicates tournament to Mothers

The Suva football players gearing up for their first match today [Source: Suva FA/Facebook]

Suva FC finished their last training session yesterday ahead of their first OFC Champions League match in Vanuatu today.

Coach Babs Khan says the players are pumped for their match and are raring to compete in the championship.

Khan adds their campaign is a journey which began two years ago and the players cannot wait to get onto the field against Samoa’s Lupe Ole Soaga.

“It’s a big thing for Suva FC, it’s a big thing for football as a whole in Fiji Islands. We will take alot of experience from here and bring it back home.”

Khan says while the players will miss Mother’s Day, they will dedicate every goal they achieve in this tournament to all mothers back home.

Suva FC will take on Lupe Ole Soaga at 4pm today.