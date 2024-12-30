Spurs held 2-2 by Wolves in exciting clash

[Source: Reuters]

Struggling Tottenham Hotspur had to settle for a 2-2 home draw against a revived Wolverhampton Wanderers side after a late strike by Norwegian substitute Jorgen Strand Larsen in an entertaining Premier League clash.

Having suffered four defeats in their previous five league games, injury-hit Spurs were aiming for a convincing performance to take the pressure off manager Ange Postecoglou but it was the visitors under new boss Vitor Pereira who came away the happier.

Wolves had taken the lead after seven minutes through Hwang Hee-Chan who fired a low shot that went in off the post after a short free kick, but Spurs equalised five minutes later when Rodrigo Bentancur’s header beat keeper Jose Sa from a corner.

Article continues after advertisement

Tottenham spurned the chance to go in front when Son Heung-Min’s spot kick was saved but they did go in ahead at the break after Brennan Johnson struck from close range. The second half was an end-to-end affair with Strand Larsen scoring in the 87th.

The result left Wolves 17th on 16 points and they stand two points above the relegation zone. Spurs are languishing in 11th with 24 points from 19 games – the first time they will finish the year lower than seventh since the 2008-09 season.

Wolves started brightly and stunned the home supporters when a short free kick was played to South Korean Hwang on the edge of the box and he fired a low shot into the far corner that beat the diving Fraser Forster and went in off the post.

Spurs levelled soon after when Bentancur rose above the defence to send a powerful header past Sa from a Pedro Porro corner on the right much to the relief of Postecoglou.