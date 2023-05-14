Southampton relegated after 2-0 loss to Fulham

[Source: Reuters]

Southampton were relegated from the Premier League after losing 2-0 at home to Fulham this morning, bringing an end to their 11-year spell in the English top flight with two games remaining in the season.

Carlos Vinicius opened the scoring at St Mary’s Stadium three minutes after halftime, with Aleksandar Mitrovic, who came off the bench for Vinicius, doubling their advantage to seal Southampton’s fate.

Southampton, who had needed a win to stave off relegation, can no longer reel in 17th-placed Everton and Ruben Selles’s side are bottom of the league on 24 points from 36 games.

The south-coast club earned promotion to the Premier League in 2012 and finished in the top eight for four straight seasons between 2013-17, but have earned only six league wins this season, racking up 24 defeats and six draws.

“Disappointing. It has been coming. We knew we were in a difficult position,” Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse told the BBC.

In other matches played this morning, Nottm Forest held Chelsea to a 2-all draw, Aston Villa stunned Tottenham 2-1, Manchested United defeated Wolves 2-0 while Crystal Palace beat Bournmouth 2-0.

One match was played last night where Leeds and Newcastle earned a point each after a 2-all final scoreline.