Slow start for Tailevu Naitasiri

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Tailevu Naitasiri’s hope of starting their Digicel Fiji Premier League competition did not go as they planned.

The side hoped to start the season with a win which was not achieved against Nadi yesterday after suffering a 3-1 loss.

Head coach, Priyant Mannu says his team took Nadi lightly.

Article continues after advertisement

Manu says they couldn’t settle early in the game.

He acknowledges their slow start as one of the contributing factors.

“Maybe the boys didn’t settle in the first half, they took Nadi lightly because last year we beat Nadi twice so maybe that was a factor and in football if you don’t score you won’t win and that’s an area we have to work on.”

Manu asserts they’ll be working on their downfalls this week as they gear up for another match.

Round two of the DFPL on Sunday sees Tailevu Naitasiri playing the Men In Black at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba, Rewa hosts Suva at Ratu Cakobau Park, Nasinu takes on Nadi at Prince Charles Park, Lautoka battles Navua at Churchill Park.

All these games kick off at 3pm while the Nadroga and Labasa match starts at 1pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

You can listen to the Lautoka and Navua match commentary live on Mirchi FM.