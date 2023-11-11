Sidhika to fly Fiji’s flag with pride

Shayal Sidhik

It was a moment of sheer joy and disbelief for Shayal Sidhika when she was named to represent the country in the Fiji Women’s Football Senior team this year at the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.

The young woman from Labasa says it was an unbelievable moment for her as she knew there were a lot of other talented footballers who could’ve made the cut.

This is the second time the 30-year-old has been selected to represent the country, with the first being the OFC Nations Cup last year.

She adds that the journey hasn’t been easy, but she is thankful to don the white jersey again.

“I’m a bit nervous, I don’t have the experience to be in the Fiji team but my team mates have helped me and also coach to be more confident, yeah that’s all.”

The teacher by profession, is looking forward to making Fiji proud.

Fiji has yet to win a gold medal in the Pacific Games and will go out to bag its first.

The Fiji Kulas will face Vanuatu in their first pool game on the 21st of this month.