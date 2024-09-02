Self-reflection time for Moodie

[Source: OFC via Getty Images]

Fiji rep Talei Moodie will be doing some self-reflection after their opening loss to Brazil at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup and ahead of their next clash against Canada on Wednesday.

The USA-based rep helped keep the opposition at bay for a good 30 minutes during the match before losing 9-0

Moodie says she has a great chance to reflect on what she can improve on, as she wasn’t in her best form yesterday.

“I think for me individually, I know I have some things to work on, it wasn’t my best performance, just analysing myself and the high standard I hold myself to but I think watching some film, looking back on it I can definitely improve and I’m excited going into the next match knowing what I know now.”

The 19-year-old adds that despite the loss, she is proud of how her fellow Young Kulas performed against a high-ranked team.

Moodie looks forward to the next match, knowing she has gained some insight into what it’s like to play against a top-ranked team in the teams first ever World Cup.

The Young Kulas will meet Canada at 1 pm on Wednesday, and you can catch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.