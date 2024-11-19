Scotland rescue Nations League relegation playoff with late Poland win

[Source: Reuters]

A last-gasp goal by Andy Robertson gave Scotland a 2-1 away win over Poland in a pulsating Nations League Group A1 clash this morning, a result that saw the Scots enter a relegation playoff while the Poles are relegated to the second-tier League B.

John McGinn put Scotland in front after three minutes before Poland’s Kamil Piatkowski levelled just before the hour.

Robertson sealed the victory in stoppage time with a header that bounced in off the inside of the post.

Scotland finished third on seven points, three above last-placed Poland.

Portugal, who clinched top spot and a place in the quarter-finals last week, have 14 points while Croatia, who are second with eight points, sealed a last-eight berth with a 1-1 home draw against the Portuguese in their final game also on Monday.