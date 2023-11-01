Saudi Arabia sole bidder to host 2034 World Cup, FIFA says

[Source: Reuters]

Saudi Arabia was the only football association to present a bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup before the deadline closed, soccer’s global governing body said.

FIFA had invited bids from Asia and Oceania for the tournament by Oct. 31, and Saudi Arabia announced it would bid only minutes after the announcement on Oct 4.

Australia said on Tuesday it would not be presenting a bid to host the tournament, leaving Saudi Arabia as the only candidate.

Article continues after advertisement

“As established in the Bidding Regulations approved by the FIFA Council, the FIFA administration will conduct thorough bidding and evaluation processes for the 2030 and 2034 editions of the FIFA World Cup, with the hosts to be appointed by FIFA Congresses expected to take place by Q4 2024,” FIFA said.

Saudi FA President Yasser Al Misehal said the federation is fully committed to fulfil all FIFA requirements for the right to host the World Cup.

“All members of the Saudi football family are doing their best to achieve the dream of the Saudis male and females to see the World Cup in the Kingdom for the first time,” he said on social media platform X.

“We believe in the great power of football to inspire future generations and we hope World Cup 2034 contributes to the development of the game throughout the world.”

FIFA also confirmed that the sole confirmation of interest in hosting the 2030 World Cup came from Morocco, Portugal and Spain with Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay hosting celebratory games.