Ronil Kumar returns as Ba FC head coach

Roneel Kumar

Ba FC has named Ronil Kumar as their head coach for the 2025 season, bringing back a familiar face to lead the team.

Kumar, who hails from Ba, is no stranger to Fijian football.

A former player for Ba and the Fiji national team from 2002 to 2018, he later transitioned to coaching, leading Ba to multiple titles, including the Champion vs Champion, Battle of the Giants, and National League titles during his stint from 2018 to 2019.

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking to FBC Sports, Kumar said he is ready to take on the challenge once again, succeeding former coach Timoci Jim Seru.

“I’m happy to be back coaching Ba, and I’m hopeful we’ll have a strong season ahead.”

With the 2025 season just around the corner, Kumar’s return is seen as a promising move for Ba FC as they look to reclaim their standing in Fijian football.