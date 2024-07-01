Rongosolia stays says Navua FA President

Navua FA President Rajeev Prasad (left), Jared Rongosolia [Source: Navua FC/ Facebook]

Navua FA President Rajeev Prasad has dismissed rumours surrounding the departure of their forward player Jared Rongosolia in the transfer window that just closed yesterday.

Prasad clarified that Rongosolia has signed a contract until 2026 and remains committed to the team until then.

He also adds that he is happy with the current players in the team and says they have not approached any other player to join the team.

“We have a very good team, and as everyone has seen from our performance throughout the season and in the Fiji FACT, we are doing very well. I don’t think we need any new players; we are just concentrating on the development of our youths.”

Meanwhile, the Flick Hygiene Suva FC side has brought in Tailevu Naitasiri goalkeeper, Jason Rokovucake, this transfer window.

Whites President Nitin Singh says Rokovucake is talented and will be an asset for them.

The transfer window closed yesterday.