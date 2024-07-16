Rodu praises players for gallant performance

[Source: OFC/ Facebook]

Despite the heartbreaking result yesterday, the national football U19 head coach says the players will take away a lot of learning from their outing at the OFC Men’s U19 Championship.

Marika Rodu, who was emotional after their defeat to New Zealand 1-0 yesterday, says he is proud of his players for giving New Zealand a hard time.

Rodu says it’s always exciting to witness these two teams clash, especially this time around, as our Junior Bula Boys were ruthless and meant business despite missing out on opportunities.

“Yes, it is what it is. All I can say is hats off to the boys. They gave a very, very good performance. They stuck to the game plan and it just shows that they have the courage and also the belief to perform against teams like New Zealand.”



Despite this setback, Rodu has emphasized that they will continue moving forward.



The Digicel Junior Bula Boys will face the Solomon Islands in the third-place playoff at 10 am this Thursday.