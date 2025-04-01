Rewa’s Valevou, Matanisiga out for tomorrow’s match

Epeli Valevou (left), Gabrieli Matanisiga (right) [Source: Rewa Football Club/Facebook]

Rewa FC will miss three key players in their upcoming OFC Men’s Champions League match against AS Pirae tomorrow.

The team will be without midfielder Epeli Valevou and defender Gabrieli Matanisiga, who are sidelined due to injuries.

Additionally, Kavaia Rawaqa will miss the match due to a red card suspension he received in their opening game against AS Tiga Sport last Sunday.

Article continues after advertisement

However, there is some positive news for Rewa FC as Mosese Nabose is set to return to the squad after resolving travel issues that kept him out of the first game.

The absence of these key players presents a considerable challenge for Rewa FC as Valevou and Matanisiga are important figures in the team.

However, this situation also provides an opportunity for younger players to step up and prove their abilities.

Rewa takes on AS Pirae this Wednesday at 1pm.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.