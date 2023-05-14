Rewa out to extend DFPL lead

Rewa will be looking to extend its lead in the Digicel Fiji Premier League when it takes on Labasa this afternoon.

The Delta Tigers currently lead the standings with 22 points having won seven out of their eight matches this season.

Rewa will host the Babasiga Lions at 3pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Meanwhile, Tailevu Naitasiri is currently taking on Ba at the same venue.

In other matches, Nadroga will take on Lautoka at Lawaqa Park at 3pm and Navua will host Nadi at the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbour.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Tailevu Naitasiri versus Ba and Rewa-Labasa games on Mirchi FM.