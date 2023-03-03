Rewa kicks-off DFPL campaign on a high

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

The Rewa football team kicked off their Digicel Fiji Premier League campaign on a winning note after defeating Suva 2-1 at the Uprising Resort Ground.

The Delta Tigers led 2-nil at the breather with goals from Tevita Waranaivalu and Josaia Sela.

The Capital City side bounced back in the second half to close the gap after Azariah Soromon tapped in a deflection from Reds goalkeeper Emori Ragata when he saved the long range bullet shot by Merrill Nand .

The Whites tried hard to get atleast a point from this match but Rewa defense stood tall and maintained the 2-1 lead until the final whistle.