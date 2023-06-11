Rewa, Ba, and Lautoka shine on day one of Fiji FACT

An exciting day of football was displayed on day one of Digicel Fiji Fact 2023 at HFC Stadium, Suva.

The first game saw five-time winners Nadi FC held to a 1-1 draw by Minors Tailevu/Naitasiri, who scored in the dying stages of the match.

In the second match, the Men in Black took the lead within the first 10 minutes against a hardworking Navua team that was not able to convert the numerous chances created by them.

Ba was back on the scoreboard as Jonetani Newa scored the side’s second.

Navua pulled one back in the 75th minute, but the Ba defense stood tall to hold on to a 1-0 lead.

Ba FC looks to end the 13-year drought on the Fact title.

The third match of the day saw Lautoka FC stun defending champions Suva FC with a goal from Saula Waqa.

Both teams took a cautious approach to the game, but lanky Saula Waqa’s header proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Tournament team Labasa FC faced Rewa FC in the final game of day one.

Both teams were locked up until the 83rd minute.

Rewa’s long-ball counter strategy proved to be the difference as nippy striker Abbu Zahid fired past experienced Simione Tamanisau in goal for Labasa FC.

Tomorrow, at 1 p.m, Lautoka FC will face Navua FC, and at 3 p.m, Rewa FC faces neighbours Tailevu/Naitasiri FC.

At 5 p.m, Labasa FC will play Nadi FC, and the final match of day two will see defending champions Suva FC take on Ba FC.