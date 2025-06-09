Rescheduled round two fixtures set to shake up EPL standings

[Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

The Extra Premier League standings could see a major shake up this weekend as the rescheduled Round Two matches take place on Sunday.

Extra Supermarket Labasa FC currently leads the table with seven points, level with Dayal’s Sawmillers Ba FC, but sits on top due to a superior goal difference.

Ba will have the chance to move to the top of the standings when it faces Nasinu FC at 4R Stadium, Govind Park in Ba at 3pm.

A win for the Men in Black could see them leapfrog Labasa, depending on the result of the clash between Stratum Construction Rewa FC and Labasa FC at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

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If Rewa manages to defeat Labasa or even hold the Babasiga Lions to a draw, Ba could take control of the competition with a victory.

Nasinu will also be eyeing a crucial result, as a win over Ba could push them closer to the top half of the table.

Meanwhile, fans in Nausori will be treated to a double header at Ratu Cakobau Park, with Tailevu Naitasiri FC facing Lautoka FC at midday, before Rewa hosts Labasa at 2pm.

The Tagimoucia Nadi FC and Suva FC match will be rescheduled due to the unavailability of King Charles Park in Nadi.

Following this weekend’s fixtures, the Extra Premier League will go on a short break before resuming after the Easter holidays.

You can listen to the LIVE commentary of select matches on Radio Fiji Two.

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