Real beat Elche to cut Barca's gap to eight points

Karim Benzema has scored 16 goals in all competitions for Real Madrid this season. [Source: BBC]

Real Madrid cut Barcelona’s lead at the top of La Liga to eight points by the thrashing bottom-of-the-table Elche.

Marco Asensio netted a classy opener after just eight minutes, wriggling in between two defenders and rolling a cool finish into the bottom corner.

French striker Karim Benzema put Real 3-0 up at half-time, with both goals coming from the penalty spot.

Luka Modric added a fourth with 10 minutes remaining, stroking a delightful finish into the top corner.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men return to action on Saturday, travelling to Osasuna (kick-off 20:00 GMT).

Leaders Barca host Manchester United in the first leg of their Europa League play-off tie on Thursday (17:45).