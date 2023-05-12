Rabuka over the moon with selection

Apisai Rabuka

Representing one’s country is a dream for many but it’s quite different for 18-year-old New Zealand based Apisai Rabuka.

Rabuka who is part of the Digicel Junior Bula Boys World Cup side didn’t for once think that he will be representing Fiji.

However, when the chance came to fulfil his World Cup dream, the Fiji-born Christchurch lad grasped it with both hands.

Article continues after advertisement

Rabuka who is originally from Serua says, he’s honored to be waving the Fiji flag in Argentina.

“It’s not something I thought I’d be doing but I’m super grateful. I don’t know it just never came to my head one day that I’d be playing for Fiji. This means a lot me. It’s obviously a dream come true, it’s what everyone dreams of doing and I still can’t believe to this day that it’s actually happening.”

Having maternal links to Tavua, Rabuka has only been with the team for a couple of weeks, joining during the Gold Coast tour.

He says the players made him feel welcome from the first day and the bond they share is something he will hold on to.

The Junior Bula Boys will depart the country for Argentina tomorrow.

Their first match is against Slovakia next Saturday.