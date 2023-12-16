Police through to NCC final

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

The Police football side has qualified for the final the Digicel Fiji National Regional Club Championship.

This follows their 3-0 win over Mega FC in its final group A fixture today at the Fiji Football Association academy ground in Vatuwaqa.

Coming into the game today, Police needed a win or draw to make the final.

Police is the favorite to take out the title after thrashing Lami Rangers 5-0 yesterday.

The final will be held tomorrow at the same venue.