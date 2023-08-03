Plucky Jamaica dump Brazil on way to World Cup knock-outs

[Source: Reuters]

A courageous Jamaica held Brazil to a 0-0 draw on Wednesday to reach the knockout phase for the first time in only their second Women’s World Cup while condemning the South Americans to their earliest exit since 1995.

Needing a point to go through, the Reggae Girlz barely threatened to score but were tight in defence, repelling wave after wave of Brazilian attacks in a frenetic atmosphere at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.

At the final whistle, the overwhelmed Jamaicans slumped to their knees and roared in joy before forming a circle to dance and sway to the Bob Marley song “One Love”.

Article continues after advertisement

Having lost all their matches in France four years ago, the Jamaicans have come a long way in a short time.

They held France 0-0 and beat Panama 1-0, finishing second in Group F behind the French while advancing courtesy of a single goal.

“I feel like we’ve been hugely underestimated,” said goalkeeper Becky Spencer, who won the player of the match award after her third clean sheet of the tournament.

“I don’t think anyone took us seriously.

“We’re resilient and we had a point to prove.”

Brazil, who needed three points, were left to lament a slew of missed chances in a dismal end to Marta’s sixth and final World Cup.

“They (Jamaica) did a good job and we weren’t able to make many chances,” stone-faced coach Pia Sundhage told reporters.