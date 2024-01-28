One-off jerseys for sale at CVC Series

Football fans who turn up to Churchill Park in Lautoka this afternoon for the first leg of the Pillay Garments Champion versus Champion Series will have the opportunity to purchase one-off jerseys for either the Rooster Chicken Ba or the Tigers Restaurant Lautoka sides.

Fiji Football Association Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says the jerseys have been made specifically for the CVC Series, adding more flavor for the fans to rally behind the two western giants.

“It’s a one-off jersey produced and played and used by the players at the start of the season because the Digicel Premier League will have different designs. Different tournaments have different designs. So it will be on sale for the fans to wear and show their numbers and colors at the stadium and make sure to cheer on their team in a peaceful manner.”

Article continues after advertisement

Lautoka will host Ba in the first leg of the CVC Series at 3pm today.

You can catch the LIVE commentary on Mirchi FM.