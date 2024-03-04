OFC draws for seven tourneys this week

[Source: OFC Oceania Football]

The draws for seven Oceania Football Confederation tournaments will take place in Auckland, New Zealand this week.

The draws for the OFC Under-19 Men’s Championship Qualifier in Vanuatu and the OFC Under-19 Men’s Championship in Samoa, will be done tomorrow.

This will be followed by the draws for the OFC Under-16 Men’s Championship qualifier and OFC Under-16 Men’s Championship, which will be held in Tonga (April 13th-19th) and Tahiti (July 28th-August 10) respectively.

Article continues after advertisement

On Wednesday, the draws will be done for the OFC Futsal Men’s Champions League, to be held in New Caledonia on April 23rd-28th.

The draws for the OFC Under-16 Women’s Championship qualifier in New Zealand and the OFC Under-16 Women’s Championship in Fiji in September will be held on Thursday.