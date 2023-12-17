Newcastle ease to 3-0 win over 10-man Fulham after Jimenez sees red

[Source: Reuters]

Newcastle United returned to winning ways by putting three second-half goals past 10-man Fulham, including one from 17-year-old Lewis Miley who became the club’s youngest player to score in the Premier League.

Fulham had Raul Jimenez sent off in the 22nd minute and although they kept the home side at bay until halftime, Miley’s goal opened the floodgates, with Miguel Almiron and Dan Burn also getting themselves on the score sheet.

The victory will give Newcastle — who lost their previous three games in all competitions and were knocked out of European competition — a boost as they moved up to sixth with 29 points while Fulham dropped to 11th, eight points behind.

“What a moment it was for me and my family. They were in the stand. Great feeling to see the ball in the back of the net,” Miley said.

“Hopefully I can score lots more. I haven’t checked my phone yet but I’m sure everyone will be buzzing for us.”

Jimenez had scored four goals in his last five games and such was his confidence that he even attempted a bicycle kick from 20 yards out, but his red card for a flash of petulance gave Newcastle the upper hand.

He was initially cautioned for an aerial lunge on Sean Longstaff after hitting the Newcastle midfielder in the face with his hip as he attempted to block a pass, but Jimenez was sent off following a VAR review.

Newcastle lost Fabian Schar and Joelinton to injuries in the first half but the man advantage enabled them to dominate possession.

Fulham weathered the storm — and nearly 10 minutes of added time — to go into the break at 0-0.

But as the volume went up at St James’ Park, Fulham’s resistance was broken when Bruno Guimaraes drove into the box and skipped past four challenges to tee up Miley for the opener.

“Sometimes I can’t believe he’s 17, he’s unbelievable. We’re very proud of him,” Bruno said.

Newcastle doubled their lead when Anthony Gordon slipped the ball through for Callum Wilson and although the striker failed to capitalise under pressure from the defence, Miguel Almiron arrived amid the confusion to fire it home.

Fulham were down and out but Bruno was not done yet and he found Dan Burn at the far post for Newcastle’s third goal. Fulham keeper Bernd Leno saved his initial header, but the ball went in off the defender’s knee.

“We’re in a very good moment. We came here to fight for three points,” said Fulham boss Marco Silva, whose team had won their two previous games 5-0.

“When you play with 10 the effort is huge. We had our moments… The first goal killed our belief a little bit. That’s normal with 10 men.”