New NCC winner to be crowned for 2024

The 2024 Cecil’s National Club Championship (NCC) is set to bring exciting football action as top clubs from around the country compete for national glory.

This year, the defending champions, Police Blues from Ba, and the runners-up, Green Stars from Nadroga, will not be competing, as both teams failed to qualify after losing in their respective district club competitions.

Pools were drawn today and Group A features Downtown FC from Nadroga, Rival FC of Lautoka, Tailevu Naitasiri’s Buiduna FC and Nakasi Police FC representing Rewa).

Group B includes Flying Arrows FC of Ba, Blues FC from Nadi, Friends United FC the champs from Nasinu, and Labasa’s Northpole FC.

The competition kicks off on December 5 at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori, with matches moving to the Fiji FA Academy Ground in Vatuwaqa from December 6 to 8.