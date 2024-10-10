New Caledonia make perfect start to qualifying campaign

New Caledonia have made a winning start to their FIFA World Cup 26 Oceania Qualifiers campaign with an impressive 3-1 victory over Papua New Guinea in poor weather conditions at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Heavy rain hit HFC Bank Stadium not long after kick-off and appeared to contribute to a stagnant start by both teams.

New Caledonia were the strong side as the first half wore on and were given the perfect chance to take the lead, when a trip in the penalty area gave Joseph Athale the opportunity to open the scoring.

Article continues after advertisement

He duly did, calmly rolling the ball into the corner, with Papua New Guinea goalkeeper Ronald Warisan diving the wrong way.

The goal gave Johann Sidaner’s players even more confidence, though Tommy Semmy occasionally looked menacing on the break for Papua New Guinea.

A second for New Caledonia arrived as the match entered stoppage time of the first period. A clearance from Rocky Nyikeine carried the length of the field and when Warisan’s clearance fell straight to Georges Gope-Fenepej, he expertly lifted the ball over the ‘keeper and the covering defenders to double his team’s lead.

The second period was high on intensity but perhaps not quality. The rain relented but the surface still proved tricky to navigate, with the ball skipping away and first touches proving troublesome.

Papua New Guinea enjoyed more of the ball in the second fourty-five but continued to find the New Caledonia defence resolute, not giving them any time and space on the ball in the final third.

New Caledonia continued to press for a third that would kill off the game. Jean-Jaques Katrawa spurned an excellent opportunity when set-up by Gope-Fenepej but his effort skewed wide from close range.

Papua New Guinea gave themselves hope with a little over ten minutes left and it was no surprise that it came from Tommy Semmy. The powerful forward rose highest to plant a superb header past Nyikeine and reduce the arrears.

The hope was short-lived however, as New Caledonia re-established their two-goal lead. A corner from the left-hand side flew deep, before being headed back through the penalty area, with Germain Haewegene on hand to smash home from six yards out.