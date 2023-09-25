New Caledonia and Solomon Islands end OFC U-16 Women's Championship on a high

New Caledonia [left] and and Solomon Islands end OFC U-16 Women's Championship on a high [Source: OFC Media via Christophe Fotozz]

Solomon Islands turned in an impressive showing with a 12-1 victory over Vanuatu in both side’s final match in Tahiti.

The penultimate day of action at the OFC U-16 Women’s Championship 2023 took place at the Fédération Tahitienne de Football Academy in Papeete, following inclement weather in the area on the previous day.

Solomon Islands and Vanuatu – who finished 4th in Groups A and B respectively were up first, followed by New Caledonia and the Cook Islands, who has come 3rd in the group stages.

Article continues after advertisement

Gracester Kini was the star of the show for the Solomon Islands, notching six goals as they overwhelmed Vanuatu in the Sunday morning encounter.

Four goals from captain Gertrude Oritaimae added to the tally as her side finished their campaign on the best note possible.

There was a late consolation for Vanuatu when Keren Carlot’s free-kick cleared the wall and was spilled into the net by goalkeeper Fiona Goroani.

In the day’s second match, New Caledonia defeated the Cook Islands in their play-0ff match 8-0. The two sides had finished in third place in their respective groups, narrowly missing out on a semi-final appearance.

Two first-half goals apiece from Henako Wahnawe and Aziliz Naaoutchoue set New Caledonia on their way as they dominated proceedings.

Wahnawe in particular was impressive, building on her strong group stage performances with an outstanding opening strike that flashed past Vahine Uini in the Cook Islands goal.

Wahnawe completed her hat-trick early in the second-half as her side kept the pressure on to ensure they secured a fifth place finish.

Matha Bako and Alofa Hmaen added two more later in the half, with the Cook Islands struggling to create much in the way of clear cut chances at the other end.

Wadro Gotie added an eight with minutes of the 90 remaining as New Caledonia went out with a bang.