Navua wary of "Giant Killers" Nasinu

Navua football club is not underestimating Nasinu in today’s Extra Premier League match, following their upset victory over Lautoka last weekend.

Navua Coach Saiyad Ali says the baby blues have been an unpredictable side over the years and are not to be taken lightly.

“Nasinu has done the hard work and so have we. We will not take this game lightly, when I look back at the records of Navua playing Nasinu, Nasinu has done quite well.”

Navua will be without national representatives Sairusi Naulabu and Filipe Baravilala, requiring the team to adapt and fill the gaps.

In other Extra Premier League fixtures today, Ba will host Nadroga at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba at 3 pm, while Nadi will welcome Suva to Prince Charles Park, also at 3 pm.

