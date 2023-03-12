Navua holds Rewa, Nadroga secures first win

[File Photo]

The Rewa football team had to come from behind to hold a determined Navua outfit 1-all in their Digicel Fiji Premier League clash at the Uprising Sports Complex.

The hosts struck first through Jared Rongosulia but their celebrations didn’t last long as the Delta Tigers captain, Setareki Hughes equalized just minutes before the breather.

Both teams tried hard to find the back of the net and earn the maximum points but had to settle for one point as the final score remained at 1-all.

In another match played today, Nadroga fought hard to secure its first win after beating Tavua 3-2 at Lawaqa Park.