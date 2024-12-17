Nalaubu focused on strong start

[Source: MSG Prime Minister's Cup 2024 - Solomon Islands/ Facebook]

Fiji football striker Sairusi Nalaubu is hopeful for a positive outcome as Fiji prepares to face the Solomon Development team this Thursday in the MSG Prime Ministers Cup.

Nalaubu, who has been Fiji’s standout player with goals in both their 1-1 draws against Vanuatu and PNG, says the team needs to step up early.

He thanked his teammates and coaches mentioning that break time pep talks was the trick for their comebacks.

“We went back to the changing room and followed what coach said in the game against PNG and the turnout was good.”

“We always manage to make a comeback, but we need to work hard from the first whistle if we want to progress further.”

The team faces a must-win situation in their third group match to keep their hopes alive in the tournament.

Nalaubu and his teammates are determined to deliver a strong performance and secure the much-needed victory.