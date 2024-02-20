Nadroga hopes to bounce back against Labasa

The Nadroga football team [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Finishing is something the Nadroga football side hopes to fine tune in these few days before round two of the Digicel Fiji Premier League.

Nadroga lost 1-2 to Navua last weekend and could’ve done better if they executed their chances.

Head coach Jitesh Nath says their preparations weren’t up to par due to the adverse weather conditions in the past few weeks.

Article continues after advertisement

“We had a few areas to work on, especially on our defense and few phases of our attacking. So yes, we had weaknesses, and we’ll try and rectify those weaknesses and let’s see how it goes in our second DFPL game against Labasa.”

However, Nath says the inclusion of the three Solomon Islanders has boosted the team.

Nath is expecting the team to pull up their socks and perform well in their upcoming DFPL match.

Round two of the DFPL on Sunday sees Tailevu Naitasiri playing the Men in Black at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba, Rewa hosts Suva at Ratu Cakobau Park, Nasinu takes on Nadi at Prince Charles Park, Lautoka battles Navua at Churchill Park.

All these games kick off at 3pm while the Nadroga and Labasa match starts at 1pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

You can listen to the Lautoka and Navua match commentary live on Mirchi FM.