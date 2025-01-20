Nadroga at heart for new coach Terence Odiun

Terence Odiun (right) [Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

Nadroga FC has appointed former goalkeeper and Greenstar Nadroga Club coach Terence Odiun as their new head coach for the 2025 football season.

He’ll be joined by assistant coach Garfil Coster, who has worked closely with the Nadroga women’s team.

Club president Max Chetty said he is hopeful the new coaching team will bring positive changes to the squad after a tough 2024 season.

“These two coaches have Nadroga at heart.”

“They know the local boys well and bring valuable experience. We’re confident they’ll make a big impact this year.”

Chetty added that while the coaches bring fresh ideas, the players also need to shift their mindset for the upcoming season.

“There will be changes, and the players will need to step up and change their mindset. But I’m confident the coaches will do a great job.”

The change comes after a challenging period for Nadroga, including the sudden departure of former coach Viliame Toma at the 2024 FMF IDC opener against Rewa FC in Lautoka.

With Odiun and Coster now leading the team, Nadroga FC is aiming for a fresh start and better results this season.