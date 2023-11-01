Nadi ready for action-packed Futsal

The Nadi Football Club team has meticulously prepared for the Extra Supermarket Futsal IDC and is geared up for five action-packed days of futsal excitement.

Manager Vimlesh Permal says that even though they are in the same pool as the current champions Ba, they are not worried; instead, they are focusing on self-improvement.

Permal adds that the team is in excellent form and is determined to secure a victory.

“We are taking all of them seriously on the field we are not taking anyone light it’s good and yeah we are taking everything serious in this tournament. They are all good and well-disciplined boys. We are a young side and they are happy with our coach and they are all good.”

Permal asserts that they have completed their preparations and are eagerly awaiting their moment on the court.

The team will leave for the capital city tonight.

The Futsal IDC is set to begin on Thursday through to Sunday at the Vodafone Arena.