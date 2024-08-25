Two DFPL matches end in a draw

Navua FC came from behind to hold Suva 2-all

Two Digicel Fiji Premier League matches ended in a draw today.

The Labasa FC could not maintain its 1-nil lead as Nadi came from behind for a 1-all final scoreline at Prince Charles Park.

The Babasiga Lions still maintain the second position in the points standing with 29 points, while Rewa lead with 31 points.

Article continues after advertisement

In another match today, Suva was held 2-all by Navua at the Uprising ground.