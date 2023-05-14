Nadi and Lautoka register wins, Labasa holds Rewa

Action from the Labasa vs Rewa match

The Nadi and Lautoka teams had to come from behind to register wins in the Digicel Fiji Premier League matches.

The Green Machine had to work hard with a goal down against Navua at halftime but settled down in the second half to score two goals to earn a 2-1 victory at Uprising Sports Center.

Lautoka, on the other hand, had to fight hard to beat Nadroga 4-3 at Lawaqa Park.

Another match played today between Rewa and Labasa ended in a nil-all draw at Ratu Cakobau Park.

Rewa maintains its lead on the top of the standing with 23 points, closely followed by Lautoka with 19 points.