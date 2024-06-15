Morale is high in camp says Bula Boys skipper

Fiji football men’s team captain, Roy Krishna

The Bula Boys are in high spirits at camp.

This is according to the Fiji football men’s team captain, Roy Krishna.

Krishna mentions that the team has engaged in numerous bonding activities, which is great.

He emphasizes that this is very positive for the younger players in the team.

“We have a lot of team bonding exercise and fun exercises to keep the young ones, especially the shy ones to open up and share their feelings about the team and what can be improved and how.”

Krishna also expresses his excitement and thrill at witnessing the national squad’s development.

He assures that the players are giving their all and will perform their best in the upcoming match.

Krishna will lead the Digicel Bula Boys in the OFC Nations Cup, facing Papua New Guinea at 4 PM on Sunday.

You can listen to the game commentary live on Mirchi FM.