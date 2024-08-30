Moodie ready to fly with Young Kulas

Talei Moodie [2nd from left] with Aliana Vakaloloma [middle] and Preeya Singh [2nd from right] [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

USA based Young Kulas rep Talei Moodie is excited to be back with the side before their first FIFA under 20 Women’s World Cup match in Colombia.

She is one of three overseas players in the side, the others are Aliana Vakaloloma and Preeya Singh.

The 20-year-old from Gau is the grand-daughter of Tiko Eastgate who was the former owner of Tiko’s Floating Restaurant in Suva.

Article continues after advertisement

Moddie says she’s proud and excited to re-join the side and is ready to represent her country.

“I didn’t go to Costa Rica but I followed my team while I was in the United States playing division one soccer there for my College by I was watching them, they look like they were improving from the time they were in the United States to the time they were in Costa Rica they look strong so I’m excited.”



[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

The side plays their opening match against Brazil on Sunday at 11am.

You catch all the World Cup action live on FBC Sports.