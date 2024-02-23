Mirjalili magic completes Iran comeback

[Source: FIFA WC]

A second-period turnaround from IR Iran booked their place in the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup semi-finals and eliminated the hosts.

IR Iran came from behind to defeat United Arab Emirates 2-1 in front of a raucous Dubai Design District Stadium crowd and reach the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup™ semi-finals.

The hosts took the lead in the second period when Ali Mohammad crossed for an unmarked Abdulla Abbas to head home. Just over three minutes later, though, Iran were level when Mohammad Masoumi scored a header of his own before goalkeeper Seyed Mirjalili netted with a terrific volley.

Article continues after advertisement

While the UAE, who had not trailed at any point in the tournament before Mirjalili struck, tried to get back into the game, they couldn’t find a way through a staunch Iranian rearguard.

Team Melli will now face Brazil in the semi-finals on Saturday.