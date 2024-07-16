Miami-Dade to review World Cup plans after Copa chaos

[Source: Reuters]

Miami-Dade County in Florida will review security protocol for the 2026 World Cup after more than two dozen fans were arrested at yesterday’s Copa America final, capping a tournament rife with discord.

Fans without tickets rushed security and tried to force their way into the Hard Rock Stadium, organizers said, leading to a chaotic scene at the future World Cup venue.

Police initiated a lockdown and hundreds of fans were stuck outside in sweltering heat as South American football’s governing body CONMEBOL repeatedly delayed the match between Argentina and Colombia. The match finally kicked off over an hour late.

Article continues after advertisement

Colombian federation president Ramon Jesurun and his son were among 27 people arrested. The pair were accused of fighting security personnel after the match ended.

They face three felony counts of battery, according to a criminal complaint reviewed by Reuters. The Colombian federation did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

More than 800 law enforcement officers were present at the stadium, which is the home of the National Football League’s Miami Dolphins and is used to welcoming massive crowds at sport’s biggest events, including the Super Bowl four years ago.

A source with knowledge of the security plans told Reuters that security was more lax for the Copa final than for the 2020 NFL championship game, where fans could not get anywhere near stadium entrances without showing a pass at an outside perimeter.

Hard Rock Stadium did not immediately respond to a request for comment on its security plans but said in a prior statement that it had “more than double” the personnel on Sunday than at a typical capacity event. The stadium has a capacity of over 65,000.