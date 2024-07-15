Messi hopes Di Maria scores in Copa Final

Argentina's Angel Di Maria in action [Source: Reuters]

Argentina captain Lionel Messi hopes forward Angel Di Maria ends his international career with a goal in today’s Copa America final against Colombia.

Di Maria has participated in four World Cups and six Copa Americas.

After serving his nation for fifteen years, Di Maria, 36, said in November that he was retiring from international competition.

Messi hopes he scores as he did against Brazil in the 2021 Copa America final and against France in the 2022 World Cup final.

In 144 appearances, Di Maria has scored 31 goals for Argentina.

He also scored the winner in Argentina’s 1-0 victory over Nigeria to win Olympic gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Argentina will face Colombia at 12 pm today.

You can watch the LIVE match on FBCSports.