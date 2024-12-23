Mbappe shines as Real Madrid overcome Sevilla

[Source: Sports Mole]

Kylian Mbappe delivered a dazzling performance, scoring a spectacular goal and providing an assist, as Real Madrid defeated Sevilla 4-2 on Saturday to climb to second in La Liga, surpassing Barcelona.

The win leaves Carlo Ancelotti’s side just one point behind Atletico Madrid, who claimed the Christmas top spot earlier in the day by beating Barcelona.

Mbappe, who joined Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, marked his 14th goal of the season in all competitions and showed his growing chemistry with teammates.

Fede Valverde also scored a long-range stunner, with Rodrygo Goes and Brahim Diaz completing the tally for the hosts.

Sevilla’s Isaac Romero and Dodi Lukebakio found the net but were outclassed in veteran defender Jesus Navas’ final game for the club.