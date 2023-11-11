Mateisuva and Waranaivalu given leadership roles

Akuila Mateisuva has been appointed as the co-captain of the national football team for the Pacific Games, alongside current captain Roy Krishna.

Tevita Waranaivalu has also been named as the vice-captain.

The trio’s leadership will be crucial in guiding the team towards success in the upcoming games.

Krishna, who recently rejoined the team, expressed his determination to win the gold medal and make his country proud.

The team will depart for the Solomon Islands on Tuesday.