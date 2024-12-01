Manukau to face defending champs in Pacific Cup Final

The NZFFI Manukau All Stars have earned their spot in the Flick Hygiene Pacific Community Cup final after a 2-0 win over the USA All Stars in the second semi-final at Churchill Park, Lautoka.

Aaron O’Discoll opened the scoring in the 40th minute with a well-timed strike, giving Manukau the lead just before halftime.

Garbhan Coughlan doubled the advantage in the 59th minute, securing their place in the final with a confident finish.

Manukau’s disciplined defense and clinical finishing proved too much for the USA All Stars, who struggled to break through despite moments of pressure.

Now, the stage is set for a thrilling final match against defending champions NZFFI Auckland All Stars at 3 PM.