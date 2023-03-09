Manchester United: Bruno Fernandes an 'inspiration' - Erik ten Hag

[Source: BBC Sport]

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says captain Bruno Fernandes is an “inspiration to the team” after his attitude was criticised in the 7-0 Premier League defeat by Liverpool.

A visibly frustrated Fernandes appeared to push the referee’s assistant in the 81st minute at Anfield.

Ten Hag said Portugal midfielder Fernandes will remain captain despite calls for him to lose the armband.

“He is playing a brilliant season,” said Ten Hag.

“He has played a big role in us being where we are. Everyone makes mistakes and we learn. I have to learn and he will as well.

“He is intelligent. I’m really pleased he is our player and he is captain when Harry (Maguire) is not playing.”

Former United captain Gary Neville said Fernandes’ behaviour was “embarrassing” and ex-Blackburn striker Chris Sutton said United had “people far better qualified to be captain”.