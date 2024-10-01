Man United to stick with Ten Hag

[Source: BBC]

Manchester United look set to stick with manager Erik ten Hag for matches against Porto and Aston Villa this week, despite their demoralising defeat against Tottenham at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Ten Hag has endured a poor start to the season, which has left United 12th in the Premier League.

A number of senior sources at Manchester United have said that it is business as usual and the club is focusing on the upcoming matches against Porto and Villa. No official comment has been made by the club.

Speaking after the 3-0 loss against Spurs Ten Hag said he was “not thinking” about losing his job, adding he and the owners are “on the same page”.