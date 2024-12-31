Man United end miserable month with 2-0 home loss to Newcastle

[Source: Reuters]

Newcastle United beat Manchester United 2-0 in the Premier League this morning thanks to early headed goals from Alexander Isak and Joelinton at Old Trafford, an ugly culmination of one of the most miserable months in the home side’s recent memory.

With five losses in their last six league games, Manchester United languish 14th in the standings on 19 points, their worst placing to end a calendar year since they were 15th in 1989.

Newcastle are fifth on 32 points.

“One of the more difficult moments in the history of Manchester United,” said manager Ruben Amorim, who called the team’s position in the table embarrassing. “It’s a very difficult moment, but we have to fight to win the next game.”

Isak got the visitors on the scoresheet in the fourth minute when he leapt to head home a pinpoint cross from Lewis Hall with both Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez failing to pick him up.